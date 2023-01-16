Phoenix Mills announces acquisition of Janus Logistics and Industrial Parks

-
ALSO READ
Phoenix Mills announces grand opening of Phoenix Citadel in Indore
Phoenix Mills rises on acquiring 7.22-acre land parcel in Surat
Board of Allcargo Logistics notes developments related to sale of logistics parks
100 days of celebration with Phoenix Festival at Phoenix Marketcity, Pune
Nicco Parks & Resorts reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5.34 crore in the September 2022 quarter
-
For consideration of Rs 26.03 crPhoenix Mills announced that the company's wholly owned subsidiary namely i.e. Phoenix Logistics and Industrial Parks ('PLIPPL') has completed the acquisition of 100% equity shares of Janus Logistics and Industrial Parks pursuant to a Share Purchase Agreement ('SPA') dated 16 January, 2023 for an aggregate consideration of Rs. 26.03 crore.
Accordingly, Janus Logistics and Industrial Parks has become a wholly owned subsidiary of PLIPPL and a step down wholly owned subsidiary of the Company with effect from 16 January, 2023. Janus owns a land parcel admeasuring approximately 33 acres situated at village Kabulpur, District, Faridabad and village Losighani, District Sohna, in the state of Haryana.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU