Phoenix Mills announces acquisition of Janus Logistics and Industrial Parks

For consideration of Rs 26.03 cr

Phoenix Mills announced that the company's wholly owned subsidiary namely i.e. Phoenix Logistics and Industrial Parks ('PLIPPL') has completed the acquisition of 100% equity shares of Janus Logistics and Industrial Parks pursuant to a Share Purchase Agreement ('SPA') dated 16 January, 2023 for an aggregate consideration of Rs. 26.03 crore.

Accordingly, Janus Logistics and Industrial Parks has become a wholly owned subsidiary of PLIPPL and a step down wholly owned subsidiary of the Company with effect from 16 January, 2023. Janus owns a land parcel admeasuring approximately 33 acres situated at village Kabulpur, District, Faridabad and village Losighani, District Sohna, in the state of Haryana.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)