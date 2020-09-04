Equitas Small Finance Bank moratorium declines to 35% in August

Equitas Holdings on Friday (4 September) said that Equitas Small Finance Bank's total assets under moratorium, as a percentage of gross advances, have reduced to 35% in August 2020 from 43% in July 2020 and 51% in June 2020.

While only 13% of the assets in the 'corporate' category were under moratorium, 55% of the assets under the 'used commercial vehicle finance' category were still under moratorium in August 2020.

Equitas further said that the small finance bank's (SFB's) collection efficiency has improved to 83% in August 2020 from 11% in April 2020. The collection efficiency was highest at 105% in small business loans category, followed by 88% in the 'corporate' category and 77% in the 'micro finance' category.

Equitas Small Finance Bank is the largest SFB in India in terms of number of banking outlets, and the second largest SFB in India in terms of assets under management and total deposits in Fiscal 2019.

Equitas Holdings is a non-deposit taking systemically important - core investment company. Equitas Small Finance Bank and Equitas Technologies, which is engaged in the business of freight aggregation, are the two subsidiaries of the company.

Equitas Holdings' consolidated net profit declined 28.5% to Rs 50.22 crore on a 18.4% rise in total income to Rs 787.09 crore in Q1 FY21 over Q1 FY20.

Shares of Equitas Holdings fell 1.12% to Rs 52.75. It traded in the range of 51.30 and 53.30 so far during the day.

