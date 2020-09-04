Utilties shares slide

Utilties stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Utilities index falling 20.63 points or 1.28% at 1590.02 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, JSW Energy Ltd (down 3.15%), Va Tech Wabag Ltd (down 2.68%),BF Utilities Ltd (down 2.25%),NTPC Ltd (down 2.15%),GE T&D India Ltd (down 2.12%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tata Power Company Ltd (down 1.98%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 1.77%), Adani Power Ltd (down 1.42%), Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (down 1.15%), and Adani Transmission Ltd (down 1.14%).

On the other hand, A2Z Infra Engineering Ltd (up 4.84%), Rattanindia Power Ltd (up 4.7%), and Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (up 4.65%) moved up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 385.4 or 0.99% at 38605.54.

The Nifty 50 index was down 102.15 points or 0.89% at 11425.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 67.65 points or 0.46% at 14693.68.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 36.78 points or 0.73% at 4980.8.

On BSE,1101 shares were trading in green, 1487 were trading in red and 172 were unchanged.

