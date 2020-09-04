Metal stocks edge lower

Metal stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Metal index decreasing 136.38 points or 1.48% at 9049.84 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 3%), JSW Steel Ltd (down 2.47%),NMDC Ltd (down 2.12%),Tata Steel Ltd (down 1.85%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 1.43%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 1.34%), Coal India Ltd (down 1%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 0.98%), Vedanta Ltd (down 0.93%), and Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 0.34%).

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 385.4 or 0.99% at 38605.54.

The Nifty 50 index was down 102.15 points or 0.89% at 11425.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 67.65 points or 0.46% at 14693.68.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 36.78 points or 0.73% at 4980.8.

On BSE,1101 shares were trading in green, 1487 were trading in red and 172 were unchanged.

