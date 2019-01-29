ERIS Lifesciences consolidated net profit rises 7.05% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 19.74% to Rs 248.48 croreNet profit of ERIS Lifesciences rose 7.05% to Rs 80.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 74.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 19.74% to Rs 248.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 207.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales248.48207.52 20 OPM %37.6439.08 -PBDT98.7084.11 17 PBT89.1177.43 15 NP80.2074.92 7
