Bervin Investments & Leasing standalone net profit declines 89.36% in the December 2018 quarter

Gujarat Intrux standalone net profit declines 51.61% in the December 2018 quarter
Reported sales nil

Net profit of Bervin Investments & Leasing declined 89.36% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2018 and during the previous quarter ended December 2017.

First Published: Tue, January 29 2019. 17:13 IST

