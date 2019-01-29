Oriental Bank of Commerce reports standalone net profit of Rs 144.96 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
City Union Bank standalone net profit rises 15.07% in the December 2018 quarter
HDFC Bank standalone net profit rises 20.32% in the December 2018 quarter
Canara Bank standalone net profit rises 152.50% in the December 2018 quarter
Federal Bank standalone net profit rises 28.31% in the December 2018 quarter
Axis Bank standalone net profit rises 82.62% in the September 2018 quarter
-
Total Operating Income rise 7.03% to Rs 4561.76 croreNet profit of Oriental Bank of Commerce reported to Rs 144.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 1985.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Total Operating Income rose 7.03% to Rs 4561.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4262.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Total Operating Income4561.764262.08 7 OPM %-3.0818.33 -PBDT-2717.48-1969.10 -38 PBT-2717.48-1969.10 -38 NP144.96-1985.42 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU