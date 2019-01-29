JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Gujarat Intrux standalone net profit declines 51.61% in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Oriental Bank of Commerce reports standalone net profit of Rs 144.96 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Total Operating Income rise 7.03% to Rs 4561.76 crore

Net profit of Oriental Bank of Commerce reported to Rs 144.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 1985.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Total Operating Income rose 7.03% to Rs 4561.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4262.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Total Operating Income4561.764262.08 7 OPM %-3.0818.33 -PBDT-2717.48-1969.10 -38 PBT-2717.48-1969.10 -38 NP144.96-1985.42 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, January 29 2019. 17:13 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements