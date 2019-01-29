K E C International consolidated net profit rises 0.54% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 10.06% to Rs 2646.63 croreNet profit of K E C International rose 0.54% to Rs 112.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 111.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 10.06% to Rs 2646.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2404.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales2646.632404.75 10 OPM %10.6310.15 -PBDT200.67195.46 3 PBT169.82168.29 1 NP112.37111.77 1
