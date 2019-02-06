JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Turnover in F&O segment rises
Business Standard

Control Print standalone net profit declines 17.51% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 4.44% to Rs 43.96 crore

Net profit of Control Print declined 17.51% to Rs 5.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 6.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 4.44% to Rs 43.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 42.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales43.9642.09 4 OPM %23.9329.08 -PBDT10.6011.55 -8 PBT8.739.54 -8 NP5.236.34 -18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, February 06 2019. 16:44 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements