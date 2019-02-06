India Power Corporation standalone net profit rises 221.05% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 20.27% to Rs 124.48 croreNet profit of India Power Corporation rose 221.05% to Rs 1.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 20.27% to Rs 124.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 103.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales124.48103.50 20 OPM %13.789.15 -PBDT7.005.13 36 PBT2.960.92 222 NP1.830.57 221
