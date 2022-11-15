ERP Soft Systems consolidated net profit rises 100.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 94.78% to Rs 7.09 crore

Net profit of ERP Soft Systems rose 100.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 94.78% to Rs 7.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.7.093.641.131.370.080.050.080.040.060.03

