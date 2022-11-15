JUST IN
ERP Soft Systems consolidated net profit rises 100.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 94.78% to Rs 7.09 crore

Net profit of ERP Soft Systems rose 100.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 94.78% to Rs 7.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales7.093.64 95 OPM %1.131.37 -PBDT0.080.05 60 PBT0.080.04 100 NP0.060.03 100

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 17:56 IST

