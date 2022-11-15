ERP Soft Systems consolidated net profit rises 100.00% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Class On, ERP solution for schools, launches seven new features
Ramco Systems partners with Australian freight and distribution service provider
Megri Soft consolidated net profit rises 15.38% in the September 2022 quarter
Scale-up drive gets a major push at AlignBooks
Infosys and Microsoft collaborate for Spark's ERP driven business transformation
-
Sales rise 94.78% to Rs 7.09 croreNet profit of ERP Soft Systems rose 100.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 94.78% to Rs 7.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales7.093.64 95 OPM %1.131.37 -PBDT0.080.05 60 PBT0.080.04 100 NP0.060.03 100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU