ESAF Small Finance Bank reports standalone net profit of Rs 57.58 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Total Transport Systems consolidated net profit declines 24.44% in the September 2022 quarter
Total Operating Income rise 59.81% to Rs 688.19 crore

Net profit of ESAF Small Finance Bank reported to Rs 57.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 91.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Total Operating Income rose 59.81% to Rs 688.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 430.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Total Operating Income688.19430.63 60 OPM %36.007.94 -PBDT77.13-91.63 LP PBT77.13-91.63 LP NP57.58-91.63 LP

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 08:38 IST

