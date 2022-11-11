ESAF Small Finance Bank reports standalone net profit of Rs 57.58 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 59.81% to Rs 688.19 crore

Net profit of ESAF Small Finance Bank reported to Rs 57.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 91.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Total Operating Income rose 59.81% to Rs 688.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 430.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

