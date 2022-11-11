Siti Networks reports standalone net loss of Rs 64.97 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 11.96% to Rs 133.53 crore

Net Loss of Siti Networks reported to Rs 64.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 59.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 11.96% to Rs 133.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 151.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.133.53151.67-3.2111.23-22.89-10.28-64.97-53.53-64.97-59.25

