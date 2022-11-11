BMB Music & Magnetics reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
BMB Music & Magnetics reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the June 2022 quarter
SVMT Music launches debutante Dipak Tewari with Madhurima Tuli in chartbusting music video 'Hayaa'
FanTiger launches first Music NFT with Punjabi superstar Sunanda Sharma
Singer Minu Bakshi hits the music chart with her new music video 'Rabb Ranjha'
SVMT Music, Dipak Tewari's 'Tu Hi Mehram' garners millions of views online
-
Sales reported at Rs 0.02 croreNet profit of BMB Music & Magnetics reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.020 0 OPM %100.000 -PBDT0.02-0.15 LP PBT0.01-0.15 LP NP0.01-0.15 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU