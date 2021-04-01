Escorts Agri Machinery Segment achieves highest ever March sales

Sells 12,337 tractors

Escorts Agri Machinery Segment in March 2021 sold 12,337 tractors (highest ever March sales) and recorded a growth of 126.6% against 5,444 tractors in March 2020.

Domestic tractor sales in March 2021 was at 11,730 tractors registering a growth of 124.4% against 5,228 tractors in March 2020.

The tractor demand is expected to continue to be strong led by higher rabi output, favourable crop prices, and initial positive forecast of 2021 monsoon season, all supporting rural customer sentiments. The rising inflation however continues to be a worry.

Export tractor sales in March 2021 was at 607 tractors against 216 tractors sold in March 2020, registering a growth of 181%.

