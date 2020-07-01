Escorts Agri Machinery Segment records 21% growth in June tractor sales

Escorts Agri Machinery Segment (EAM) in June 2020 sold 10,851 tractors registering a growth of 21.1% against 8,960 tractors sold in June 2019.

Domestic tractor sales in June 2020 at 10,623 tractors registering a growth of 22.8% against 8,648 tractors in June 2019.

Export tractor sales in June 2020 at 228 tractors against 312 tractors sold in June 2019.

