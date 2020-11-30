HCC JV wins Rs 236 cr Northeast Frontier Railways order

-
Hindustan Construction Company in a joint venture with Vensar Constructions Company has been awarded Rs 236 crore orders in two separate contracts from Northeast Frontier Railways for the construction of Single Line BG Tunnels Lot 14 A and Lot 15 A on a 51.38 km long Bairabi-Sairang New BG Rail line in Manipur.
HCC's share in the JV is 55% (i.e. Rs 130 crore).
