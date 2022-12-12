Escorts Kubota appoints Harish Lalchandan as chief commercial officer-agri biz

Escorts Kubota on Monday announced that it appointed Harish Lalchandan as the chief commercial officer to head the domestic tractor business for agri machinery with effect from 12 December 2022.

Lalchandan is a strong commercial leader with more than 2 decades of experience across the consumer and industrial sectors. He also brings strong expertise in P&L management, strategic marketing, sales and product management across different verticals and geographies, the company stated in the press release.

Escorts Kubota is an engineering conglomerate. The company has diversified business across three different verticals viz., agri machinery, construction equipment & railway equipment division.

The company recorded 50.4% fall in net profit to Rs 87.6 crore despite a 12.2% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,883.5 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

Shares of Escorts Kubota were down 0.38% to Rs 2,274.85 on the BSE.

