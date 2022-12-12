Consumer Durables shares fall

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index falling 471.23 points or 1.15% at 40330.58 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (down 2.43%), Rajesh Exports Ltd (down 1.77%),Havells India Ltd (down 1.66%),Titan Company Ltd (down 1.31%),Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (down 1.24%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Bajaj Electricals Ltd (down 1.05%), Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (down 0.4%), Amber Enterprises India Ltd (down 0.38%), Whirlpool of India Ltd (down 0.27%), and Blue Star Ltd (down 0.18%).

On the other hand, Sheela Foam Ltd (up 0.52%), and Voltas Ltd (up 0.25%) moved up.

At 13:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 175.16 or 0.28% at 62006.51.

The Nifty 50 index was down 44.2 points or 0.24% at 18452.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 33.69 points or 0.11% at 29592.25.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 14.47 points or 0.16% at 9220.79.

On BSE,1702 shares were trading in green, 1828 were trading in red and 187 were unchanged.

