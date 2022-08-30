Escorts Kubota Ltd spurts 2.85%, up for third straight session

Escorts Kubota Ltd is quoting at Rs 1998.7, up 2.85% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 48.45% in last one year as compared to a 2.85% jump in NIFTY and a 31.65% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

Escorts Kubota Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1998.7, up 2.85% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.77% on the day, quoting at 17619.9. The Sensex is at 59050.86, up 1.86%. Escorts Kubota Ltd has gained around 16% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Escorts Kubota Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.98% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12886.4, up 2.51% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.89 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.46 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1963, up 2.26% on the day. Escorts Kubota Ltd is up 48.45% in last one year as compared to a 2.85% jump in NIFTY and a 31.65% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 35.2 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)