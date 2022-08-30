Volumes jump at Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd counter

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd saw volume of 44.64 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.36 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10.25 lakh shares

Bandhan Bank Ltd, Poly Medicure Ltd, Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Vaibhav Global Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 30 August 2022.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd saw volume of 44.64 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.36 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10.25 lakh shares. The stock increased 18.31% to Rs.106.95. Volumes stood at 15.39 lakh shares in the last session.

Bandhan Bank Ltd notched up volume of 10 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.55 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.91 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.69% to Rs.277.10. Volumes stood at 5.52 lakh shares in the last session.

Poly Medicure Ltd notched up volume of 12691 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.22 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5708 shares. The stock slipped 0.59% to Rs.871.85. Volumes stood at 18428 shares in the last session.

Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd recorded volume of 25024 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 1.97 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12729 shares. The stock gained 6.15% to Rs.496.20. Volumes stood at 57915 shares in the last session.

Vaibhav Global Ltd recorded volume of 1.45 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 1.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 78129 shares. The stock gained 9.64% to Rs.367.85. Volumes stood at 3.61 lakh shares in the last session.

