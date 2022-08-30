5Paisa Capital Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Essar Shipping Ltd, Ador Welding Ltd, BLS International Services Ltd and Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 August 2022.

5Paisa Capital Ltd spiked 19.99% to Rs 344.25 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 8025 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2702 shares in the past one month.

Essar Shipping Ltd soared 19.93% to Rs 10.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 63088 shares in the past one month.

Ador Welding Ltd surged 17.10% to Rs 959.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 12502 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2529 shares in the past one month.

BLS International Services Ltd added 15.46% to Rs 263.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 97659 shares in the past one month.

Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd spurt 15.04% to Rs 140. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7638 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2309 shares in the past one month.

