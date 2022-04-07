Tata Motor bags order of 1,300 commercial vehicles from VRL Logistics

The order comprises medium & heavy commercial vehicle and intermediate & light commercial vehicle range.

Tata Motors has secured an order of 1300 commercial vehicles from VRL Logistics, a leader in surface logistics in India, to expand VRL Logistics' commercial vehicle fleet portfolio in the country.

The order is for Tata Motors' medium & heavy commercial vehicle and intermediate & light commercial vehicle range, suited for logistics operations of the company, across India.

Rajesh Kaul, vice president, sales & marketing, commercial vehicle business unit, Tata Motors, said: "We are delighted to secure the prestigious order of 1300 vehicles from VRL Logistics ltd. We, at Tata Motors, endeavour to engineer our vehicles to offer the lowest total cost of ownership and our widest service network will ensure best-in-the-industry service support in all corners of the country."

Tata Motors said that its commercial vehicles range comes with the standard fitment of Fleet Edge - Tata Motors' next-gen digital solution for optimal fleet management, to further increase the uptime and reduce the total cost of ownership. The company also offers a bouquet of service offerings including repair time assurance, breakdown assistance, insurance and accidental repair time, extended warranty, and other add-on services for vehicle maintenance and upkeep.

Tata Motors is a leading global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses, offering extensive range of integrated, smart and e-mobility solutions.

On a consolidated basis, the auto major reported net loss of Rs 1,338.17 crore in Q3 FY22 as against a net profit of Rs 3,222.21 crore in Q3 FY21. Net sales fell 4.6% to Rs 71,406.77 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

Shares of Tata Motors were down 1.59% to Rs 448.90 while shares of VRL Logistics were up 1.15% at Rs 485.40 on the BSE.

