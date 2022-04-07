Oil and Gas shares fall

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index falling 504.85 points or 2.53% at 19437.32 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 7.44%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 1.98%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.87%),Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 1.79%),GAIL (India) Ltd (down 1.39%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.34%), Reliance Industries Ltd (down 1.15%), and Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 1.01%).

On the other hand, Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 0.05%), moved up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 463.42 or 0.78% at 59146.99.

The Nifty 50 index was down 141.65 points or 0.8% at 17666.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 238.43 points or 0.8% at 29457.51.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 90.37 points or 1.02% at 8787.72.

On BSE,1716 shares were trading in green, 1634 were trading in red and 116 were unchanged.

