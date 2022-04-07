Energy shares fall

Energy stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Energy index falling 177.2 points or 2.08% at 8329.95 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 7.44%), Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd (down 3.55%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 1.98%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.87%),Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 1.79%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (down 1.73%), Coal India Ltd (down 1.65%), Goa Carbon Ltd (down 1.56%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.34%), and Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (down 1.18%).

On the other hand, Aegis Logistics Ltd (up 4.82%), Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (up 1.28%), and Castrol India Ltd (up 1.1%) moved up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 463.42 or 0.78% at 59146.99.

The Nifty 50 index was down 141.65 points or 0.8% at 17666.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 238.43 points or 0.8% at 29457.51.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 90.37 points or 1.02% at 8787.72.

On BSE,1716 shares were trading in green, 1634 were trading in red and 116 were unchanged.

