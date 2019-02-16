Ess Dee Aluminium reports standalone net loss of Rs 47.92 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Mines Secy for increase in sustainable domestic consumption of aluminium
Hindalco third-quarter profit plunges on higher input costs
Aluminium futures remain weak, shed 0.26% on weak domestic demand
Steps being taken to treble country's aluminium production: Tomar
Aluminium futures up 0.22% on spot demand, global cues
-
Reported sales nilNet Loss of Ess Dee Aluminium reported to Rs 47.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 45.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2018 and during the previous quarter ended December 2017.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU