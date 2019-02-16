Eastern Treads reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Eastern Treads reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.33 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Board of Eastern Treads approves investment in Shipnext Solutions
Cleric: 'No going back' on Ukraine split from Russia Church
Fresh tremor hits eastern Nepal
Bengal's top doubles shuttler electrocuted to death
-
Sales rise 11.96% to Rs 23.87 croreNet Loss of Eastern Treads reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 11.96% to Rs 23.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 21.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales23.8721.32 12 OPM %5.195.53 -PBDT0.500.44 14 PBT-0.14-0.09 -56 NP-0.10-0.03 -233
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU