Devine Impex reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 133.33% to Rs 0.77 croreNet profit of Devine Impex reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2018. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 133.33% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.770.33 133 OPM %3.900 -PBDT0.030 0 PBT0.030 0 NP0.020 0
