Essar Shipping Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Allied Digital Services Ltd, 5Paisa Capital Ltd, and (I) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 April 2019.

Allied Digital Services Ltd, 5Paisa Capital Ltd, and (I) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 April 2019.

surged 19.98% to Rs 14.59 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 76732 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3385 shares in the past one month.

spiked 19.94% to Rs 16.18. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 67276 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3281 shares in the past one month.

soared 15.95% to Rs 271.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10645 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 657 shares in the past one month.

advanced 10.83% to Rs 282.45. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 67692 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8914 shares in the past one month.

(I) Ltd rose 9.49% to Rs 3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6009 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)