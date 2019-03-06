JUST IN
Next Mediaworks consolidated net profit declines 60.71% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 3.58% to Rs 21.99 crore

Net profit of Next Mediaworks declined 60.71% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 3.58% to Rs 21.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 21.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales21.9921.23 4 OPM %20.7824.73 -PBDT2.863.29 -13 PBT0.210.55 -62 NP0.110.28 -61

First Published: Wed, March 06 2019. 17:36 IST

