Ethos enters into exclusive retail partnership with German-brand Tutima

Ethos has signed an exclusive retail partnership with Tutima to introduce the revered Glashte-based brand in India.

Through this partnership, Ethos will exclusively retail their sporty and performance-driven timepieces across the country. The selection, to be available from early 2023, will include watches from the sought-after M2 collection, Saxon One, Grand Flieger, and Patria.

Tutima have always been at the forefront of innovation with their utilitarian timepieces. The brand is particularly known among collectors and enthusiasts for pilot's watches, which they first started making in the 1980s. The current-day Tutima repertoire consists of Patria, M2, Saxon One, Grand Flieger and Sky collections. Their Tempostopp model is a well-known chronograph with a manual-winding, in-house calibre featuring the flyback complication. Another legendary timepiece by the house, also its flagship model, is the Hommage. Introduced in 2011, Hommage is the first German wristwatch with a minute repeater.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)