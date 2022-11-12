Euro Leder Fashion standalone net profit rises 30.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 5.56% to Rs 8.73 crore

Net profit of Euro Leder Fashion rose 30.00% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 5.56% to Rs 8.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.8.738.272.29-6.050.290.260.150.100.130.10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)