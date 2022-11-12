Euro Leder Fashion standalone net profit rises 30.00% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 5.56% to Rs 8.73 croreNet profit of Euro Leder Fashion rose 30.00% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 5.56% to Rs 8.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales8.738.27 6 OPM %2.29-6.05 -PBDT0.290.26 12 PBT0.150.10 50 NP0.130.10 30
