Megastar Foods consolidated net profit rises 26.09% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Megastar Foods rose 26.09% to Rs 1.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 46.69% to Rs 64.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 44.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.64.9744.297.226.052.672.012.161.591.451.15

