Megastar Foods consolidated net profit rises 26.09% in the September 2022 quarter

Zee Learn consolidated net profit rises 359.57% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Sales rise 46.69% to Rs 64.97 crore

Net profit of Megastar Foods rose 26.09% to Rs 1.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 46.69% to Rs 64.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 44.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales64.9744.29 47 OPM %7.226.05 -PBDT2.672.01 33 PBT2.161.59 36 NP1.451.15 26

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 08:09 IST

