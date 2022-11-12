Goodricke Group standalone net profit declines 28.47% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1.62% to Rs 280.44 crore

Net profit of Goodricke Group declined 28.47% to Rs 39.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 55.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 1.62% to Rs 280.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 275.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.280.44275.9620.1320.6858.8560.6353.5755.4339.6555.43

