Goodricke Group standalone net profit declines 28.47% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1.62% to Rs 280.44 croreNet profit of Goodricke Group declined 28.47% to Rs 39.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 55.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 1.62% to Rs 280.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 275.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales280.44275.96 2 OPM %20.1320.68 -PBDT58.8560.63 -3 PBT53.5755.43 -3 NP39.6555.43 -28
