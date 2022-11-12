Comfort Commotrade consolidated net profit rises 807.14% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 47.15% to Rs 21.50 crore

Net profit of Comfort Commotrade rose 807.14% to Rs 7.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 47.15% to Rs 21.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 40.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales21.5040.68 -47 OPM %37.861.94 -PBDT7.930.88 801 PBT7.920.87 810 NP7.620.84 807

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 08:09 IST

