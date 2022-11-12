Comfort Commotrade consolidated net profit rises 807.14% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 47.15% to Rs 21.50 crore

Net profit of Comfort Commotrade rose 807.14% to Rs 7.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 47.15% to Rs 21.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 40.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.21.5040.6837.861.947.930.887.920.877.620.84

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)