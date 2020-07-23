Everest Industries consolidated net profit declines 14.94% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 26.64% to Rs 317.05 crore

Net profit of Everest Industries declined 14.94% to Rs 20.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 24.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 26.64% to Rs 317.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 432.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.317.05432.1812.169.3438.2841.7032.1135.7420.9024.57

