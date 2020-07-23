JUST IN
Everest Industries consolidated net profit declines 14.94% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 26.64% to Rs 317.05 crore

Net profit of Everest Industries declined 14.94% to Rs 20.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 24.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 26.64% to Rs 317.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 432.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales317.05432.18 -27 OPM %12.169.34 -PBDT38.2841.70 -8 PBT32.1135.74 -10 NP20.9024.57 -15

