Pokarna consolidated net profit rises 17.70% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Pokarna rose 17.70% to Rs 24.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 20.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 43.75% to Rs 213.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 148.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

