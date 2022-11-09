Pokarna consolidated net profit rises 17.70% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 43.75% to Rs 213.35 croreNet profit of Pokarna rose 17.70% to Rs 24.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 20.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 43.75% to Rs 213.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 148.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales213.35148.42 44 OPM %24.7430.29 -PBDT44.2335.82 23 PBT33.7726.40 28 NP24.0120.40 18
