Excel Crop Care sizzles after turnaround Q4 result

surged 6.13% to Rs 3,275 at 14:15 IST on BSE after the company reported net profit of Rs 4.73 crore in Q4 March 2019 as compared to net loss of Rs 0.52 crore in Q4 March 2018.

The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 29 May 2019.

Meanwhile, the S&P was up 369.30 points or 0.93% at 39,871.35

On the BSE, 856 shares were traded on the counter so far as against average daily volumes of 193 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 3,362 and a low of Rs 3,250 so far during the day.

Excel Crop Care's total income rose 31.5% to Rs 273.56 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018.

manufactures agrochemicals, which includes insecticides, weedicides and fungicides.

