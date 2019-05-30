Bosch Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Bosch Ltd is quoting at Rs 17460.4, up 2.6% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 4.94% in last one year as compared to a 11.26% spurt in NIFTY and a 25.01% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.
Bosch Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 17460.4, up 2.6% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.71% on the day, quoting at 11945.1. The Sensex is at 39828.59, up 0.83%. Bosch Ltd has slipped around 2.92% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bosch Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 1.06% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8281.9, down 0.44% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10765 shares today, compared to the daily average of 18762 shares in last one month.
The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 17406, up 2.13% on the day. Bosch Ltd is down 4.94% in last one year as compared to a 11.26% spurt in NIFTY and a 25.01% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.
The PE of the stock is 31.42 based on TTM earnings ending March 19.
