Exide Industries Ltd down for fifth straight session

Exide Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 170.55, down 3.12% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 1.95% in last one year as compared to a 34.96% rally in NIFTY and a 30.46% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Exide Industries Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 170.55, down 3.12% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.8% on the day, quoting at 17444.9. The Sensex is at 58554.16, down 1.81%.Exide Industries Ltd has lost around 2.88% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Exide Industries Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.53% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11747.45, down 2.96% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 23.33 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 19.43 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 170.2, down 3.32% on the day. Exide Industries Ltd tumbled 1.95% in last one year as compared to a 34.96% rally in NIFTY and a 30.46% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 17.71 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

