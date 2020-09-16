Exide Industries Ltd gains for third straight session

Exide Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 166, up 1.75% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 5.12% in last one year as compared to a 7.02% jump in NIFTY and a 16.6% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

Exide Industries Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 166, up 1.75% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.48% on the day, quoting at 11577.3. The Sensex is at 39235.23, up 0.49%. Exide Industries Ltd has gained around 1.03% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Exide Industries Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8033.5, up 1.9% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 36.6 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 42.56 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 165.9, up 1.62% on the day. Exide Industries Ltd is down 5.12% in last one year as compared to a 7.02% jump in NIFTY and a 16.6% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 20.96 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

