Jubilant Foodworks Ltd extends gains

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd is quoting at Rs 2367.2, up 0.16% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 89.16% in last one year as compared to a 6.96% jump in NIFTY and a 7.43% jump in the Nifty FMCG.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Jubilant Foodworks Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.35% in last one month and is currently quoting at 30712.2, up 0.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.82 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.4 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2370.15, up 0.52% on the day. Jubilant Foodworks Ltd is up 89.16% in last one year as compared to a 6.96% jump in NIFTY and a 7.43% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 207.78 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

