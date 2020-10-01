Exide Industries Ltd sees continued buying

Exide Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 165.5, up 0.36% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 15.67% in last one year as compared to a 0.95% spurt in NIFTY and a 7.08% spurt in the Nifty Auto.

Exide Industries Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 165.5, up 0.36% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.54% on the day, quoting at 11421.2. The Sensex is at 38686.19, up 1.62%. Exide Industries Ltd has dropped around 0.66% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Exide Industries Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.59% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7908.1, up 1.47% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 16.93 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 38.63 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 166.45, up 0.39% on the day. Exide Industries Ltd is down 15.67% in last one year as compared to a 0.95% spurt in NIFTY and a 7.08% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 21.15 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

