Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd spurts 2.95%, up for fifth straight session

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 1791.35, up 2.95% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 9.28% in last one year as compared to a 0.95% jump in NIFTY and a 15.01% jump in the Nifty Financial Services.

The PE of the stock is 17.73 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

