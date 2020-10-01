Tata Consultancy Services Ltd gains for fifth session

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 2501.85, up 0.38% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 21.43% in last one year as compared to a 0.95% gain in NIFTY and a 31.45% gain in the Nifty IT.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2501.85, up 0.38% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.54% on the day, quoting at 11421.2. The Sensex is at 38686.19, up 1.62%. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd has added around 10.45% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is a constituent, has added around 11.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19951.3, up 0.66% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 16.49 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 53.71 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2497.4, up 0.62% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 30.51 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

