Exide Industries Ltd sees good buying

Exide Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 176.6, up 2.02% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 13.75% in last one year as compared to a 55.32% gain in NIFTY and a 79.38% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

Exide Industries Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 176.6, up 2.02% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.26% on the day, quoting at 14838.1. The Sensex is at 49675.92, up 1.5%. Exide Industries Ltd has dropped around 5.16% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Exide Industries Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.8% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9708.2, up 2.43% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 25.48 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 26.16 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 176.6, up 1.64% on the day. Exide Industries Ltd is up 13.75% in last one year as compared to a 55.32% gain in NIFTY and a 79.38% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 21.56 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)