Real Estate stocks edge higher

Real Estate stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index increasing 37.94 points or 1.08% at 3561.67 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Godrej Properties Ltd (up 2.6%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 1.79%), DLF Ltd (up 1.54%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 1.23%), Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 1.14%), and Sobha Ltd (up 0.89%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 0.7%), Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 0.52%), and Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 0.42%) turned lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 41.44 or 0.07% at 57554.24.

The Nifty 50 index was down 11.85 points or 0.07% at 17210.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 157.36 points or 0.56% at 28050.03.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 29.86 points or 0.36% at 8440.61.

On BSE,1734 shares were trading in green, 1074 were trading in red and 124 were unchanged.

