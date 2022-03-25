Metal shares rise

Metal stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 242.99 points or 1.06% at 23194.98 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, NMDC Ltd (up 2.13%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 1.94%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 1.3%),APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 1.21%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 0.96%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tata Steel Ltd (up 0.92%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 0.92%), Vedanta Ltd (up 0.74%), Coal India Ltd (up 0.53%), and Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 0.48%).

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 41.44 or 0.07% at 57554.24.

The Nifty 50 index was down 11.85 points or 0.07% at 17210.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 157.36 points or 0.56% at 28050.03.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 29.86 points or 0.36% at 8440.61.

On BSE,1734 shares were trading in green, 1074 were trading in red and 124 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)