Facor Alloys reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.01 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Facor Alloys consolidated net profit rises 257.62% in the September 2022 quarter
Gyscoal Alloys approves terms of rights issue
Sarda Metals & Alloys completes installation of 3rd ferro alloys furnace of 36 MVA
Gyscoal Alloys plans to ramp up its capacity and resume exports
Gyscoal Alloys Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
-
Sales rise 13.13% to Rs 83.08 croreNet loss of Facor Alloys reported to Rs 3.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 4.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 13.13% to Rs 83.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 73.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales83.0873.44 13 OPM %-4.3510.12 -PBDT-3.107.48 PL PBT-3.556.92 PL NP-3.014.82 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU