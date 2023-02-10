Damodar Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.66 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Damodar Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Damodar Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
A Milestone by Damodar Ropeways, Carries 1.85 lakh passengers at four sites during Navratras
Damodar Ropeways revised fares after 4 years due to increase in maintenance cost and rising inflation
Yarn Syndicate reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the June 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 49.49% to Rs 123.71 croreNet loss of Damodar Industries reported to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 6.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 49.49% to Rs 123.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 244.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales123.71244.92 -49 OPM %3.909.84 -PBDT4.7317.26 -73 PBT-1.0111.33 PL NP-0.666.67 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU